Kenya: We Will Remain United, Nasa Leaders Declare

Three National Super Alliance (Nasa) principals on Sunday declared their coalition was united, disputing reports that some of the leaders were planning to bolt out before the August General Election.

Mr Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Moses Wetang'ula of Ford-Kenya led thousands of supporters in declaring that the alliance will hold firm in its race to kick out President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8 General Election.

As they spoke, the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement denied that the party leader had cut short his US trip to attend crisis talks in Nasa.

"There are no crisis talks. Any talks between the leaders will be the routine consultations that should be expected. It would be a crisis if the leaders do not meet," said Mr Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango in a statement.

On Sunday, the Nasa leaders who addressed a rally in Kitengela in Kajiado said all was well in the coalition.

"There is no crisis in Nasa. None of us is leaving. We want to warn those that support us not to divide us," said Mr Musyoka.

RUN AGAINST UHURU

He added: "If they say it is Kalonzo to run against Uhuru, I will say Hallelujah. If they say it is Mudavadi, we will celebrate. If it is Wetang'ula, we will all say it is okay. And if they say it is Raila, we will say Amen. None of us is going anywhere."

The rally came at a time when a 12-member team trying to find a formula to select the flagbearer has reportedly hit a snag, with each of the four furiously laying claim to the throne.

Mr Musyoka, who last week presented his nomination papers for the presidential race to the Wiper Party, said he was determined to stick with the Nasa quartet, whom he said will send President Kenyatta home in August.

"Some people are very surprised at my renewed aggressiveness. They are saying: This is not the Kalonzo we knew. I am telling them not to think of me as a cat because I am just a lion that has just been rained on," Mr Musyoka, who spoke first among the principals, said, to cheers from the crowd.

The Nasa leaders criticised President Kenyatta's State of the Nation address on Wednesday in which he listed the achievements of his government, saying Jubilee had failed Kenyans.

"The real State of the Nation is that of anger and hunger. And Kenyans are ready to take Jubilee home in August," said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Wetang'ula said: "Any one of us is good for the job. All we need to do is to take Jubilee home. We will get the job done."

NASA TEAM INTACT

The Bungoma senator argued that it was illogical for the Jubilee team to have won in 2013, saying Mr Odinga had won in Coast, Nairobi, Western, North Eastern, Eastern, Nyanza and at least five counties in Rift Valley.

Mr Mudavadi said the Nasa team was intact and that he would support whoever was chosen to fly its flag. "We are all united, and no one will divide us. If any of us wins the flag bearer, We will all support him, " said Mr Mudavadi, who showed up at the rally from Kisumu with Siaya Senator James Orengo after his Nasa colleagues had left.

Earlier in Kisumu where he attended mass at the Redeemed Gospel church, Mr Mudavadi warned the government against interfering with the presidential polls, saying rigged polls will not be acceptable.

He challenged his colleagues to remain focused on the prize, which is removing Jubilee from power, as he appealed to Kenyans to pray for the coalition to stick together despite the turmoil within.

"We are in a tent but no matter how hot it becomes we must stay in that tent," said Mr Mudavadi.

REMOVE JUBILEE

He was with Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, Vihiga Senator George Khaniri and Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi.

Sunday's Kitengela rally was hosted by Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye (ODM) and backed by his Nairobi counterpart Evans Kidero.

"Kajiado is no swing zone in 2017. It is fully pro-Nasa. And we will have one candidate to remove Jubilee," said Mr Nkedianye, who was praised for service delivery and whom Mr Musyoka and Mr Wetang'ula said was fit for the job.

Dr Kidero said Nasa was the only political combination that could defeat President Kenyatta.

"Our vote in August is that of Nasa in, Jubilee out. And Mr President, do not bring us 500 nurses from Tanzania claiming they are doctors," said Ford-Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale.

Mombasa senator Hassan Omar said: "We are concerned about the electoral commission's preparedness for the elections."

Wiper deputy party chairman Mutula Kilonzo Junior said the party was in Nasa to stay.

Additional reporting by Rushdie Oudia