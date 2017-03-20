20 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA Players Miss Out On Shs2b Bonus

By Fred Musisi Kiyingi & Darren Allan Kyeyune

Kampala — Perhaps, KCCA players were more distraught than the 5,600 fans at Lugogo after crumbling out of the 2017 Total Caf Champions League on Saturday.

KCCA missed out on becoming the first Ugandan club to make the tournament's lucrative group stages after 1-1 draw with holders Mamelodi Sundowns to bow out 3-2 on aggregate.

Liberian striker Anthony Laffor's strike nine minutes from time cancelled out Geoffrey Sserunkuma's opener, meaning KCCA missed a minimum of $550,000 (Shs1.9b) had they progressed.

Further, Daily Monitor understands KCCA players missed $100,000 (Shs360m) in bonuses from the club management had they gone past their South African opponents.

"The club agreed players share $100,000 if they beat Sundowns," a club's highly placed source told this paper.

"Players had wanted to share $200,000 (Shs720m) but they came to a consensus with the club executive after and settled for half that." the source, preferring anonymity, added.

KCCA registered 30 players for the continental engagements, meaning each player was guaranteed about $3300 (Shs12m).

Further, the KCCA coaching staff of 5-7 people led by Mike Mutebi had to receive $50,000 (Shs180m) to share with each taking home $3000 (Shs36m).

