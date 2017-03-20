Kenya: Persistent Attacks in Baragoi Leave Two Dead

Two people have been killed in Baragoi, adding the number of people killed in the Samburu North area on Sunday to three.

Tension has gripped Baragoi after almost an eight-hour gun fight between Samburu and Turkana communities, which started at 11am.

Four cows were reported stolen.

Samburu Police Commander Alfred Ageng'o has called for calm, warning that those found engaging in any criminal activity such as cattle rustling will be arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Ageng'o said security has been bolstered.

"We are vigilant and security operations are going on as we speak to make sure that peace prevails in Baragoi. We are not going to relent until a lasting solution is found," he said.

Sunday's incident brings the total number of people killed in the last one and a half week to six; five have been seriously wounded.

In the afternoon a man reported to have tried to steal cattle was shot dead in Bendera village.

Also, over 300 goats belonging to Turkana herders were stolen by people suspected to be from the Samburu community.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkukal and Speaker Steve Lelegwe visited the area and urged the locals to maintain peace.

Activities in the town were halted as people feared for their safety.

Similarly in Kom, a border of Samburu, Isiolo and Marsabit counties, 10 people lost their lives and an unknown number of livestock stolen.

Counties in the North Rift region, particularly Baringo, have witnessed spates of violence, which has compelled the Deputy President to give security officers lee way to shoot and kill bandits.

In facilitating security, the government has also deployed the Kenya Defence Forces to supplement the efforts of other law enforcement agents.