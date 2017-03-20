19 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Protesters in Masiphumelele

Police have fired rubber bullets at protesting residents from the Masiphumelele township in Cape Town, executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said.

The violence ensued after protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres near Kommetjie.

Residents have been protesting over land. Bosman confirmed that residents invaded an empty plot.

Commuters were advised to avoid Kommetjie road and use alternative routes.

According to Emergency Information's Facebook page, there are fires in the wetlands area.

