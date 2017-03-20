Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was robbed of her belongings when robbers broke into her hotel room in the early hours of Sunday morning in Mthatha, her department said.

"Indications are that the intruders forcefully opened a window leading into the minister's room, in which she was sleeping at the time. A handbag, cellphones and tablet were among the items stolen. The minister was unharmed," the department said.

"A case of burglary and theft has been opened with the Mthatha Central Police Station and the matter is now under investigation."

Mokonyane was attending a wedding ceremony of a relative and on Friday delivered an OR Tambo Memorial Lecture at Walter Sisulu University.

Source: News24