Kenya: 'Opposition Plotting to Kill My Political Ambitions,' Says Waiguru

Embattled former Devolution Cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru has accused the Opposition of plotting to kill her ambition of becoming the governor of Kirinyaga.

She also accused the Opposition of falsely linking her to the loss of billions of shillings from the National Youth Service (NYS) and waging a malicious graft war against her.

She said she was ready for a lifestyle audit as demanded by the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

"The Opposition framed me because it wanted me kicked out of the Jubilee government," said Ms Waiguru.

Speaking at Karira Catholic Church in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, Ms Waiguru said the Opposition was not happy with the "good job of development" that she was doing in the government and that is why it tried as much as possible to show her in a bad light.

NYS SCANDAL

"If PAC and the Opposition have something else against me; I'm ready to be investigated further," she said.

Ms Waiguru added: "After failing to fix me in the NYS scandal, the Opposition is spreading propaganda that I have been barred from contesting the gubernatorial seat."The Opposition will not succeed in its evil schemes."

Accompanied by her running mate, Mr Peter Ndambiri, the former CS however said she had forgiven the Opposition.

"The Bible tells us to forgive our enemies," she said. "I therefore take this opportunity to forgive the Opposition, which even kept on pushing that I be probed and prosecuted."

She asked the residents to ignore propaganda and vote for her in August polls.

Mr Ndambiri exuded confidence that they would triumph, saying: "We are aggressively wooing voters and the response is good everywhere. "We shall succeed."

Former Mwea Member of Parliament Alfred Nderitu expressed his support for Ms Waiguru and promised to campaign for her.