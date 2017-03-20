18 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Breaking - the Offices of the Chief Justice Burgled

The offices of the chief justice in Midrand have been broken into, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's spokesperson Nathi Mncube has confirmed.

Fifteen computers in the human resources unit were stolen. They contained important information about judges in South Africa and officials in the office of the chief justice, the Constitutional Court, high courts, Supreme Court of Appeal and other specialists courts.

"This break in has been reported to the police and they are working hard and investigating the matter and we are hoping that the perpetrators will be arrested soon," Mncube said.

More to follow.

Source: News24

