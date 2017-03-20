South Africa: The EFF Mourns Local Actor Joe Mafela

Photo: Comics' Choice

Legendary actor and director Joe Mafela has died. Here he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Comics' Choice Awards.

In a statement released to the press, the EFF remembers the late Joe Mafela's greatest achievements and send their condolences to his family.

The statement follows the news of Mafela's death on Saturday night. Here's the EFF's full statement about the late Joe Mafela:

"The EFF sends revolutionary condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Joe Mafela. The legendary actor, songwriter and film producer born in 1942, Limpopo, has died following a fatal car accident last night, 18 March 2017.

We celebrate the legacy of film, music, television and theatre which Joe Mafela shared with his people and the world for well over forty years. Possessing many talents, supremely demonstrated at different platforms and to multitudes of audiences Joe Mafela remained the epitome of humility, kindness and grace; a lesson that should never depart from the people of South Africa.

Amongst numerous accolades awarded to the legend, popularly known as 'Sdumo', is the Golden Horn Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards in 2010. We note the strides taken by Mafela to uplift and create a solid identity for black people in the entertainment industry when it was not fashionable to do so. We celebrate his resilience and dedication to embodying and narrating the stories of Black people in a world that always silences or distorts them.

We sends our heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the Mafela family in this difficult time. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his was a life well-lives on the picket lines of profound black storytelling that has left a lasting impact in our collective memory as a people.

May his soul rest in perfect revolutionary peace!"

Source: The Juice