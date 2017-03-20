18 March 2017

South Africa: Chief Justice Office Robbery an Attack On Democracy - ANC

The robbery at the office of the chief justice in Midrand is a direct attack on the on the sanctity of the institution and on the country's democracy, the ANC has said.

The party was responding to a robbery where 15 computers in the human resources unit were stolen on Saturday.

The computers contained important and sensitive information about judges in South Africa and officials in the office of the chief justice, the Constitutional Court, high courts, Supreme Court of Appeal and other specialist courts.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the robbery should leave all South Africans outraged and law enforcement agencies should speedily find and bring the perpetrators to book.

"Targeting the office of the chief justice... is a direct assault on the sanctity of the institutions we, as South Africans, hold dear as propping up our Constitutional order."

Kodwa said South Africans wanted a strong and robust criminal justice system that they could trust.

"The cowardly act of breaking into the office of the chief justice is an affront on these aspirations and an attack on the very fibre of our democracy."

The party called on the office to ensure that all its remaining information is secured "to mitigate against any efforts to undermine or compromise the dispensing of justice as a result of the break in.".

