19 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parliament Disturbed By Chief Justice Burglary

Parliament on Sunday expressed its concern at the break-in at the offices of the chief justice, calling for those responsible to be brought to book.

"Such acts of criminality must be a source of grave concern and shock to those who value our constitutional democracy and its attendant sacrosanct structures," said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

"Criminality of this nature not only undermines the functioning of our judicial system... but also attacks our shared values as a nation."

Mothapo said that police should "leave no stone unturned" in finding those responsible for the crime.

A total of 15 computers containing confidential information of all the South African judges, judiciary staff and all the courts was stolen from the office of the chief justice in Midrand early on Saturday morning.

Acting police national commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane said that a multi-disciplinary task team would investigate the matter.

Phahlane said that in a separate incident a South Gauteng High Court judge was robbed at his home.

Source: News24

