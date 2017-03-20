19 March 2017

South Africa: Patients Affected By Swartland Hospital Fire Being Moved

Patients based at the Swartland Hospital in Malmesbury, which caught fire on Saturday, are being moved to to surrounding hospitals, the Western Cape government said.

"The fire started at Ward A - that is currently closed due to renovations. The first alert to fire emergency services was recorded at 16:15. The patients in Ward B, were immediately evacuated to safety," spokesperson Leensie Streicher said.

"The fire spread to the emergency centre and theatres and was then contained. The maternity and paediatric wards were saved from damage but are currently without electricity."

The cause of the fire was unknown and no deaths or injuries from the incident were reported

"A team of medical and emergency staff... is currently transferring patients to surrounding facilities," Streicher said.

Patients were evacuated to the Dutch Reformed Church Hall and Community hall and will now be transferred to Stellenbosch Hospital, Paarl Hospital, Wesfleur Hospital in Atlantis, LAPA Munnik Hospital in Porterville, Radie Kotze Hospital in Piketberg and Vredenburg Hospital.

The Malmesbury Community Day Centre was being used as a temporary emergency centre for all local medical emergencies.

"All new admissions usually tended to at Swartland hospital will, until further notice, be admitted to Radie Kotze Hospital in Piketberg, LAPA Munnik Hospital in Porterville and Vredenburg Hospital," Streicher said.

Source: News24

