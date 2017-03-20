Rwanda: Taxi-Moto Operators Urged to Take Lead in Crime Prevention

POLICE have asked commercial motorcyclists operating in Kigali city to step up their operations against rogue individuals who may cause insecurity.

The call was made, last week, by the Central Regional Police Commander (RPC), Rogers Rutikanga, while addressing 60 leaders of commercial motorcyclists' cooperatives, who are responsible for enforcing discipline and security.

Present also were representatives of peddle cyclists.

This was during a regular community outreach exercise between Police and members of the public aimed at strengthening collaborations in security related matters.

Rutikanga also urged commercial transporters to be vigilant and watch against wrong people who use their services to abet crime and or transport stolen materials.

"You will be charged as accomplices to crime if this is not communicated to security organs" he warned.

Rutikanga challenged the taxi-moto operators to always respect road traffic regulations, especially wearing protective gear, including helmets and reflector jackets.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to further streamline their operations and collaboration with security agencies to weed out criminals in the city.

The meeting came as a follow-up on the operations against unlicensed commercial motorcyclists and those suspected to be involved in various criminal activities launched in December last year by the Police Department of Traffic and Road Safety.

The operations that have been conducted countrywide, also focused on those without driver's license, insurance, motorcyclists who ride while drunk, those who are not registered in cooperatives, which is a prerequisite to acquiring a transport authorisation from Rwanda Utility Regulatory Authority, and those who breach varied traffic laws.

Previously, Police encountered cases where some motorcyclists or those who disguise as motorcyclists aid thieves; others are not licensed and have no traffic-related documents like driving permit and insurance.

Some motorists have been involved in crimes like drug trafficking. For instance, last week, a motorcyclist in Rubavu District was arrested trafficking banned illicit gin.

Jean Bosco Nturanyenabo, 25, was arrested while trafficking at least 360 sachets of Blue Sky. The suspect had wrapped the sachets packed in banned plastic bags, around his body to beat security.