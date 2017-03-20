South Africa: President Zuma Expresses 'Sadness' Following Actor Joe Mafela's Death

Photo: Comics' Choice

Legendary actor and director Joe Mafela has died. Here he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Comics' Choice Awards.

In a statement released to the press, President Jacob Zuma mourned the death of veteran actor Joe Mafela.

Mafela died on Saturday night following a car accident. Mafela's nephew broke the news on Sunday morning on his Twitter account.

Read the president's full statement here: "We have learned with sadness of the passing of one of the pioneers of the television comedy loved by all South Africans young and old. Mr Mafela also affectionately known as Sdumo was also a television producer and songwriter. The arts and culture industry has been robbed of a bigger than life figure. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mafela Family and May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma.The South African Government also reacted on Twitter: "We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of legendary actor Joe Mafela. Ulale ngoxolo tata.. #RIPJoe."

Source: The Juice