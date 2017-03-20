Kenya: Services Resume At KNH After Return to Work Agreement

Kenyatta National Hospital will resume operations after its doctors signed a return to work agreement and a recognition agreement.

KNH was the only facility in the country whose doctors had not returned to work by Saturday after the doctors' strike was called off on Tuesday last week. Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret signed the documents on Thursday.

Apart from the failure of the hospital management to sign the documents, the doctors had gone on a go-slow after 12 doctors were sacked and 48 others asked to explain why they were not at work.

REPORT TO WORK

The 12 were stationed at the accidents and emergency unit, KNH's busiest department, where patients are first received.

KNH boss Lily Koros and the board later rescinded the decision and asked the doctors to report to work immediately.

Dr Thuranira Kaugiria, one of the medics who had been sacked said he would return to work.

"There is a lot to be done, but we will go back to work and do it", he said.

At a media meeting on Friday, doctors' union's secretary-general Ouma Oluga had accused KNH of malice and ulterior motives for failing to "domesticate" the documents.