South Africa: Raila Odinga Returns From US, South Africa Tours

Opposition chief Raila Odinga lands in the country Monday, after a 10-day absence from the political scene.

Mr Odinga had travelled to South Africa and later to the United States on other engagements.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader comes back at a time when the National Super Alliance (Nasa), in which he is one of the four principals, is fighting hard to assure its supporters that they are united.

On Sunday, his colleagues Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Moses Wetang'ula of Ford-Kenya led thousands of supporters in Kitengela, Kajiado County in declaring that the alliance will hold firm in its race to kick out President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8 general election.

The Nasa quartet has planned a meeting Tuesday morning, one they said is a routine engagement.

NO CRISIS TALKS

"There are no crisis talks. Any talks between the leaders will be the routine consultations that should be expected. It would be a crisis if the leaders do not meet," said Mr Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mr Mudavadi's ANC elections board will Monday morning unveil a countrywide nominations calendar.

The board will also, at the function at its party headquarters in Lavington, issue its stand on the thorny issue of joint nominations in Nasa.

Ford Kenya and Wiper have argued that each party should be free to field candidates anywhere.

ODM has already announced that it will hold its primaries between April 7 and 22.

At the same time, activist Boniface Mwangi will at 9am Monday unveil a political party, known as Ukweli Party, which he will use to contest the Starehe parliamentary seat.

The function will be held at Kenya House on Koinange Street.