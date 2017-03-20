19 March 2017

Kenya: Leopards Leave It Late to Turn the Style On Nakumatt

By Timothy Olobulu

Thika — AFC Leopards left it late before turning the style on Nakumatt beating the Kenyan Premier League newcomers 3-0 in their first match of the 2017 season at the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Sunday evening.

A late goal from substitute Marcelus Ingotse and a sublime volley by Mungai Kiongera added on Gilbert Fiamenyo's first half header as the Leopards started their season with an emphatic win.

In a game of not so many straight cut chances, Leopards put in their best in the final 20 minutes, injecting pace and power upfront to secure the win to charge their push for the 2017 title.

Fiamenyo dived in to head a Robinson Kamura freekick at the stroke of half time. Late in the second half, Ingotse finished off a pass from Kiongera before the latter volleyed home a cross from Whyvonne Isuza just two minutes later.

