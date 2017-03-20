WANDERERS and Unam moved five points clear at the top of the Rugby Premier League log after two comprehensive victories against Walvis Bay and Kudus respectively on Saturday.

Both teams received two bonus points for scoring seven or more tries, with Wanderers beating Walvis Bay 48-8, while Unam beat Kudus 50-17.

In two other matches in Rehoboth, Western Suburbs made a fine comeback to beat Rehoboth 38-34, while United beat Reho Falcon 24-5.

At the Wanderers ground in Pionierspark, Wanderers ran in a total of eight tries to comfortably beat Walvis Bay.

The coastal side gave a good account of themselves in the first half and were only trailing 12-8 at half time, but Wanderers upped the tempo after the break to run out comfortable winners.

Wanderers fullback Lean Stoop had a great match, scoring two tries and creating several others with his counterattacks from the back. He also added one conversion for a personal tally of 12 points.

Centre Ethan Beukes also scored two tries and three conversions for a tally of 16 points.

The other try scorers were right wing Shawn Thomas, scrum half Cody La Cock, prop Christo McNish and lock Kevin Vorster.

For Walvis Bay, eighth man Riaan de Klerk scored a try and fly half Dirk von Wiedts added a penalty.

Unam remained on Wanderers' heels after beating Kudus 50-17 in Walvis Bay.

Playing in typical east wind weather, the kickers on both sides struggled, and at halftime Unam held a 15-5 lead after scoring three tries to one.

Unam's superior fitness and a change in goal kicking, with the youthful Denver Murorua replacing Rodney Coetzee at fly half, however, saw them streaking ahead in the second half.

Murorua gave a great display, scoring a try and converting all five Unam's tries in the second half for a personal tally of 15 points.

Unam's other try scorers were full back Lorenzo Louis and substitute flanker Thomas Kali, who both scored two tries; scrum half Cameron Klassen, fly half Rodney Coetzee, and substitute flanker Reinhardt Carelse.

Unam coach Johan Diergaardt said he was happy with their performance.

"We played much better than in our first match against Suburbs. Our systems are falling into place, while I gave some youngsters a chance and they performed very well. Denver (Murorua) had a great game as did Thomas (Kali) who had a high work rate and was rewarded with two tries. Milaan van Wyk also gave a fine performance - he excelled in defense and attack," he said.

Kudus scored three tries through Anthony Jevu, Donovan Hummel and Paolo Andrews, while Carlton Stevens added a conversion.

Western Suburbs, meanwhile, moved into third position on six points after beating Rehoboth 38-34.

Rehoboth took an early 22-0 lead, but Suburbs reduced the deficit to 22-20 at halftime.

Suburbs stretched their lead in the second half and although Rehoboth came back, they couldn't close the gap as Suburbs held on to record their first win of the season.

Suburbs scored five tries through substitute centre Russel van Wyk (2), right wing Johannes Namene, centre Deveroux Jansen and fly half Justin Nel, who converted all five tries and added a penalty for a personal tally of 18 points.

Rehoboth scored five tries through centre Chase Diergaardt (2), left wing Paulus Hangula, right wing Julian Afrikaner and substitute wing Dylan Mouton.

Full back Reduane Beukes added three conversions and one penalty.

Also in Rehoboth, United got their first win of the season with a 24-5 victory against Reho Falcon.

United scored three tries through prop Collen Smith, right wing Stefan Louw and left wing Felix Humphries while Winmar Rust converted all three and added a penalty.