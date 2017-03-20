20 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Ongwediva Entrepreneur Writes Business Book

By Marx Itamalo

YOUTHFUL entrepreneur Ancle Jayy from Ongwediva has written a book about business mentorship for budding and already established business people.

During an interview with The Namibian last week, Jayy pointed out why he penned the book entitled 'The hustle is on'.

"I decided to write the book due to some mistakes that I made when I first came into business. I got to know that many people make a lot of mistakes when establishing businesses, therefore I want those mistakes to be avoided," he stressed.

This entrepreneur pointed out that the topic of the book, includes, among others, financial management, bookkeeping and budgeting. He stressed that most aspiring business people establish their business outlets without business plans, supervision or even bookkeeping services.

"That is currently what is happening, and that is why you see many businesses going down a few years after their establishment," he noted.

He pointed out that his book will also teach people to be innovative and come up with different business ideas depending on their interests and creativity.

Jayy said that he also has a DVD on the same subject. The book costs N$ 150 while the DVD costs N$ 70.

