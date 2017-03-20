Kenya: 10 Killed in Kenya Herders' Clash

Ten people were killed in Kom, Isiolo County in eastern Kenya after a fight between armed herders over grazing land.

the fight pitted herders from Isiolo against those from Samburu.

Local police boss Charles Ontita confirmed the incident.

According to Merti Deputy County Commissioner Julius Maiyo, speaking earlier, several people might have have been injured in the Sunday morning fight.

50,000 animals

Mr Maiyo said police officers had been dispatched to the area to restore normalcy.

He said about 50,000 animals were currently grazing in the area.

Isiolo herders were said to have attacked their Samburu counterparts after they invaded their grazing areas without permission.