19 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: EPL - Iheanacho Benched As City, Liverpool Play Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho, was an unused substitute as Manchester City came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

James Milner had put the Reds in front in the 50th minute from the penalty spot following a foul by Gael Clichy on Roberto Firmino.

Manchester City, however, drew level in the 68th minute through Sergio Aguero off a brilliant assist from Kevin De Bryune.

The two teams had myriad of chances to kill the game but they both failed to take their chances.

Iheanacho is now expected to hit the Super Eagles camp on Monday to begin preparations for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Elsewhere, England international, Dele Alli scored a goal from the penalty spot to help Tottenham keep Chelsea in sight as they secured a 2-1 win over Southampton.

The victory by Spurs ensured that Chelsea's lead at the summit of the EPL table is back to 10 points.

Also, Manchester United climbed to fifth position on the table after a 3-1 defeat over Middlesbrough.

Nigeria

CBN Releases Fx to Oil Marketers for Fuel Import - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released foreign… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.