Nigeria: EPL - Iheanacho Benched As City, Liverpool Play Draw

Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho, was an unused substitute as Manchester City came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

James Milner had put the Reds in front in the 50th minute from the penalty spot following a foul by Gael Clichy on Roberto Firmino.

Manchester City, however, drew level in the 68th minute through Sergio Aguero off a brilliant assist from Kevin De Bryune.

The two teams had myriad of chances to kill the game but they both failed to take their chances.

Iheanacho is now expected to hit the Super Eagles camp on Monday to begin preparations for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Elsewhere, England international, Dele Alli scored a goal from the penalty spot to help Tottenham keep Chelsea in sight as they secured a 2-1 win over Southampton.

The victory by Spurs ensured that Chelsea's lead at the summit of the EPL table is back to 10 points.

Also, Manchester United climbed to fifth position on the table after a 3-1 defeat over Middlesbrough.