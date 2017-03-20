Nigeria: ASUU Cautions Govt Against Salary Cut

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja zone has decried cut by the Federal Government in the personnel costs allocations to Federal Universities across the country.

Speaking after a zonal meeting in Lapai, Niger State yesterday, the zonal coordinator of the union, Dr Theophilus Lagi said the issue of shortfall in salaries payment to members across all Federal Universities is targeted at workers movement especially ASUU.

He said "Salary is sacrosanct and payment of full salary is the lubricant of the wheels of industrial harmony within the university establishment. ASUU insists that her members have rendered their duties in full and as such, they should have their salaries and allowances paid in full and not in percentages or decimals.

"It is on this note that ASUU unequivocally demand an immediate restoration of releases of the full personnel costs (including arrears thereof) to all Federal Universities in Nigeria, in order to forestall the infliction of consequential damage to public university education in Nigeria".

Dr Lagi further blamed the Ministry of Finance and the Budget agencies, which have no inkling on how the University system works as the most probable reason for the pay-cut.