Photo: Ghana Star

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo waves to supporters.

The Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has defended President Akufo-Addo's 110 ministerial appointments and stated that the President rather deserves applause for his desire for emergency solutions to the "diseased" Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to Graphic Online, Odeneho Appiah said President Akufo-Addo was handed a "diseased economy" by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

To him, the economy needs an emergency attention which calls for more hands to be on deck and therefore asked for patience from Ghanaians to allow President Akufo-Addo to devise strategies for his promises.

He said the appointment of 110 ministers and deputy ministers was one of the strategies to enable the ruling NPP government to be able to perform to expectation.

"Let us not heckle or destructively criticise him on the appointment of 110 Ministers. He and his team have more to rescue Ghanaians from their state of despair", he stated.

He urged the ministers and other appointees to remain focused and help the President deliver.