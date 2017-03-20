20 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Issah Ahmed Calls On Ghana FA to Ban Referee Samuel Sukah After Super Clash Performance

By Esther Tagoe

Former captain of Asante Kotoko Issah Ahmed has expressed his at the performance of referee Samuel Sukah in the Super clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Referee Samuel Sukar awarded the home side a 38th minute penalty after judging that Samuel Yeboah's powerful shot hit the arm of defender Ahmed Adams in the box, which was duly converted by defender Vincent Atinga to the displeasure of the Porcupine Warriors teeming supporters.

After the game, the former Randers guardsman took to his twitter handle to declare that referee Samuel should be given a length ban for his display on Sunday.

The Phobians have now secured their first win over Kotoko in Accra in eight years.

