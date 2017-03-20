MASHONALAND WEST provincial affairs minister Faber Chidarikire has failed to protect his former wife who now lives in fear of vengeful Zanu PF youths who have reportedly besieged her farm ostensibly to punish her for ditching the ruling party for Joice Mujuru's outfit.

Chipo Chakweza is said to have been forced to return to Zanu PF after her farm and that of another female Zanu PF politician were both invaded by party youths when the two jumped ship.

This was revealed by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) in a report which details acts of politically violations throughout the country month by month.

"In Chinhoyi District," says ZPP in its February report, "Chipo Chakweza of 3049 cold stream and Hilda Wasiya of 9682 Mzari, a war veteran who works under Chinhoyi municipality are reported to have joined Zim PF (now National People's Party) led by Joice Mujuru in 2016.

"Both are former Zanu PF members who owned farms in the area.

"Chipo Chakweza was married to former Governor Faber Chidarikire and when they joined ZimPF they were reportedly given prominent positions."

According to ZPP, Wasiya had been elevated to women's provincial chair in the former Vice President's new party while Chakweza was elevated to main board provincial organiser.

The appointments were in June 2016.

The report adds, "Zanu PF youths invaded their farms and built huts as a way of demonstrating against the duo for abandoning the ruling party. This it is reported then forced the two ladies to go back to Zanu PF to protect their farms.

"When they approached Zanu PF leaders to plead for mercy, the youths and other party members are alleged to have demonstrated violently against them shouting and others singing in local language, mupanduki chera mwena' (sell out make this your last).They were asked to surrender their ZimPF cards and t- shirts."

Despite handing over the regalia, the youths have apparently found it difficult to forgive them and have treated them "like outcasts in the area".

"Up until now the party youths are still reported to be camped on the farms of these two. The two are now living in fear," says ZPP.

Zanu PF has often been likened to one riding a tiger as members are seen as risking victimisation if they voluntarily leave the party without being expelled by the party.

Courageous party loyalists who have either left the party or questioned President Robert Mugabe's controversial leadership style have had their properties invaded as punishment.

War veterans secretary general Victor Matemadanda's Karoi farm was last August invaded by party youths after he and some war veterans leaders have continued to criticise President Mugabe's dictatorial tendencies.

Local government minister and Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, once threatened to repossess outspoken ousted party chair for Mashonaland West Temba Mliswa's farm.

Mliswa is now independent legislator for Norton.