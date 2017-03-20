20 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Police Detain Toddlers for Hours Over Theft

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Ayitey

Two toddlers and a twelve-year-old were arrested by the CMB Police, Railway Unit in Accra for allegedly stealing from a trader.

The three aged 3, 5 and 12 years old were allegedly dragged to the police station at about 6: am after a trader accused them of stealing her money (GhC300.00) and her cell phone.

Relatives tell Adom News the children were detained for hours, denying them an opportunity to speak to or see them.

A visibly angry relative, Linda in an interview on Adom News said the police failed to heed to her plea to release the children.

She said the police insist once they found the bag of the woman with them, the children indeed stole the money.

Linda bemoaned how the police detained such young children when the evidence points to the facts that they are innocent.

Ghana

World Bank to Withdraw Grant Support to Ghana

The World Bank will soon withdraw its grant support on water and sanitation to Ghana, Mr Charles Dzradosi, a Social… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.