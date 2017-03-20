Ghana: Police Detain Toddlers for Hours Over Theft

Two toddlers and a twelve-year-old were arrested by the CMB Police, Railway Unit in Accra for allegedly stealing from a trader.

The three aged 3, 5 and 12 years old were allegedly dragged to the police station at about 6: am after a trader accused them of stealing her money (GhC300.00) and her cell phone.

Relatives tell Adom News the children were detained for hours, denying them an opportunity to speak to or see them.

A visibly angry relative, Linda in an interview on Adom News said the police failed to heed to her plea to release the children.

She said the police insist once they found the bag of the woman with them, the children indeed stole the money.

Linda bemoaned how the police detained such young children when the evidence points to the facts that they are innocent.