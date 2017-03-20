Ghana: The End Will Justify Appointments - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Photo: Ghana Star

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo waves to supporters.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, is confident the President Nana Addo's appointment of 110 ministers and deputies to serve in his government will prove to be a good decision.

According to him, the best way to evaluate the government is on the basis of how they deliver on their promises and not on the size of the government.

"I know at the end of the day, the end will justify the inclusion," the Suame MP stated on the floor of parliament.

He also urged the Appointments Committee to work expeditiously to vet the ministerial appointees.

According to him, even though the size of the ministerial appointments is huge, the end will justify such appointments.

President Akufo-Addo recently nominated 50 deputies and 4 others to serve as Ministers of State at the presidency and ministries, bringing to 110 his total number of ministers, the highest in Ghana's Fourth Republic.

The President has since come under intense criticism since the appointment. While some have argued that the decision will lead to bureaucracy, others believe that it will only worsen corruption.

But the President on Friday defended his decision, saying the unprecedented problems confronting Ghana demand a large government.

"I don't believe that my government in the Fourth Republic has big numbers in view of the swollen challenges," the President said in an interview with the Daily Graphic and Ghana Television.