Three suspected female rapists recently pounced on a Mutare Polytechnic male student who was on his way home for a weekend.

Police confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt has been launched to bring the suspects to book.

Chipinge district police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Blessing Kadzuraumera said the incident happened at 20 km peg along Tanganda-Ngundu highway.

The suspects, who were driving a red Honda Fit, approached the student from Chindukumire village under Chief Garahwa at Tanganda Bus Stop at midnight.

They pretended to be good Samaritans and offered him a lift.

The student reportedly sat at the back seat together with other two women while the other one was driving.

When they approached the 10 km peg, the two women who were sitting at the back started caressing the student but he resisted.

The allegedly grabbed him by force as the driver accelerated the vehicle.

At about 20 km peg along the road, one of the women grabbed the student's hands while the other forcibly removed his trousers.

They overpowered him and threatened him with unspecified action if he refused to comply with their orders.

They then forced him to lie on his back on the back seat.

One of the suspects allegedly removed her pants and forced herself on the student without a condom.

The suspects drove towards Chisumbanje and when they arrived at Manzvire business centre they stopped and pushed their victim out of the vehicle and sped off.

He reported the matter at Chisumbanje police station.

The student was referred to St Peters mission hospital where he was medically examined. The results are expected to be produced in court.

"We have opened a docket under RRB 2998156 and investigations are in progress," said Kadzuraumera, adding "members of the public should use public transport and avoid travelling at night".