19 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Manhunt After Red Car Women Rape Passenger, Throw Him Out of Vehicle

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three suspected female rapists recently pounced on a Mutare Polytechnic male student who was on his way home for a weekend.

Police confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt has been launched to bring the suspects to book.

Chipinge district police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Blessing Kadzuraumera said the incident happened at 20 km peg along Tanganda-Ngundu highway.

The suspects, who were driving a red Honda Fit, approached the student from Chindukumire village under Chief Garahwa at Tanganda Bus Stop at midnight.

They pretended to be good Samaritans and offered him a lift.

The student reportedly sat at the back seat together with other two women while the other one was driving.

When they approached the 10 km peg, the two women who were sitting at the back started caressing the student but he resisted.

The allegedly grabbed him by force as the driver accelerated the vehicle.

At about 20 km peg along the road, one of the women grabbed the student's hands while the other forcibly removed his trousers.

They overpowered him and threatened him with unspecified action if he refused to comply with their orders.

They then forced him to lie on his back on the back seat.

One of the suspects allegedly removed her pants and forced herself on the student without a condom.

The suspects drove towards Chisumbanje and when they arrived at Manzvire business centre they stopped and pushed their victim out of the vehicle and sped off.

He reported the matter at Chisumbanje police station.

The student was referred to St Peters mission hospital where he was medically examined. The results are expected to be produced in court.

"We have opened a docket under RRB 2998156 and investigations are in progress," said Kadzuraumera, adding "members of the public should use public transport and avoid travelling at night".

Zimbabwe

TP Mazembe Knocked Out of Champions League by CAPS United

LLOYD Chitembwe yesterday described his team as the greatest CAPS United side ever after they rewrote the history books… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.