Namibia: Fresh Faces Sweep NAMAs Nominations

The nomination list for the upcoming Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) is full of young musicians who have emerged ahead of more established artists.

With the nominees announced at Windhoek's NICE Restaurant last week, it was clear that the Namibian industry's underdogs have come to mark their territory at the Walvis Bay bound awards show.

Song Night product Bradley Anthony walked away with the most nominations - a whopping eight in total, Oteya got seven nominations and Adora received six.

Best Male Artist of the Year, Gazza, received five nominations, while newcomer Priscilla Namibian Dessert Queen also scooped five nominations. Sally 'Boss Madam' returned to the NAMAs after a three-year absence with four nominations. Young T and Michael Pulse, other newcomers to the awards, also received four nominations each, as did rapper N.I.A.

Not only do newcomers dominate the nominations, but they also make up 90% of the performers at the two-day event.

"I am happy to announce that 75% of the performances will be done with a full band, and 90% of the artists scheduled to perform at the main event will be newcomers", announced NAMA executive chairperson, Tim Ekandjo at the nominee event.

Ekandjo also announced that the Best a cappella category has been dropped from the NAMAs due to consistently low entries over the past three years.

The public can vote in the categories which include: Song of the Year, Pan African Artist of the Year, Best Live Performance of the Year, Best Musical Event of the Year, Radio DJ of The Year as well Entertainment Journalist of the Year.

Voting can be done by SMSing 66262 with the relevant code. SMS codes are available on the NAMAs website, nama.com.na. SMSes cost N$2 each. Voting can also be done online at namaentries.com/public

The 2017 NAMAs will take place on 28 and 29 April at Walvis Bay at the NDC building in Trekoppje Street.

The awards will be screened live on NBC TV, Trace TV and SoundCity to reach a global audience of over eight million viewers.

This year's awards will be historic in terms of being hosted at Walvis Bay for the first time and will cost a whopping N$17 million in total investments from MTC, NBC and other sponsors.