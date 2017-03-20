Somalia government on Friday demanded investigation into the killing of 50 plus Somali migrants by air raids. In an exlusive interview with Radio Dalsan Somali Ambassador to Yemen Ahmed Hassan condemned the incident.

" We demand an investigation into the killing of the Somali migrants. We need to be told exactly who caused their deaths in the sea" Hassan said.

" As for now we strongly suspect the coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia" he added

The envoy told Radio Dalsan that a compregensive statement will be relased later by the Somali government. 140 Somali immigrants were sailing on a boat from Somalia to Sudan when apache helicopters targetted them killing some 50 plus people and injuring 21 others.

The raids are suspected tp have been targetting the Hudeidah port in Yemen which is under the control of the Shia Houthi rebels. There have been efforts in the last one week by the Saudi led coalition to take control over the strategic port.

Residents of Hudeidah managed to bring aboard some 50 dead Somalis. At least 21 are said to be critically injured. There has been no statement issued by the Saudi led coalition on the incident.

Houthi rebels have blamed the killings on the coalition. Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia have been waging a war against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The migrants are said to be registered by UNHCR as refugees

