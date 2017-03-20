South Africa: The Great Justice Robbery - It Is Zuma's Duty to Dispel Doubt and Suspicion

analysis

To rob the office of a Chief Justice is not to commit a simple criminal act. It is to commit an atrocity against our democracy. It is an act which looks designed to strike fear at the heart of the country's final authority to interpret the Constitution. It is designed to break, tear, damage the very fabric of that document itself. But it also must have been deliberately designed to cause damage to our society as a whole. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The people who did this are thugs. They do not care for the Constitution. They do not care for any of us, they do not see themselves as ordinary citizens. Like Richard Nixon or Donald Trump, these are people who believe that something is right, as long as it is they who done it. Over the next few weeks, there will be twisting and spinning and deflecting and tumbling over who is responsible for this incredible outrage. In the end it boils down to two questions. Who benefits? And who has the means and the opportunity to do this?

On Saturday afternoon came confirmation from the Office of the Chief Justice that it had been robbed in the early...