20 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Great Justice Robbery - It Is Zuma's Duty to Dispel Doubt and Suspicion

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: No Link Yet in the Breaking in at Chief Justice's Offices - Police Commissioner
analysis

To rob the office of a Chief Justice is not to commit a simple criminal act. It is to commit an atrocity against our democracy. It is an act which looks designed to strike fear at the heart of the country's final authority to interpret the Constitution. It is designed to break, tear, damage the very fabric of that document itself. But it also must have been deliberately designed to cause damage to our society as a whole. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The people who did this are thugs. They do not care for the Constitution. They do not care for any of us, they do not see themselves as ordinary citizens. Like Richard Nixon or Donald Trump, these are people who believe that something is right, as long as it is they who done it. Over the next few weeks, there will be twisting and spinning and deflecting and tumbling over who is responsible for this incredible outrage. In the end it boils down to two questions. Who benefits? And who has the means and the opportunity to do this?

On Saturday afternoon came confirmation from the Office of the Chief Justice that it had been robbed in the early...

More on This

Chief Justice Burglary Not a Coincidence - Save SA

The burglary at Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's office is no coincidence, Save South Africa said on Sunday. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.