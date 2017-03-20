Zimbabwe: Mujuru Bigwig Election Bid Dealt Major Blow

Spokesperson for National People's Party party president Dr Joice Mujuru, Mr Gift Nyandoro's aspirations to contest for the party's top post of secretary-general could be scuttled after it emerged that he is facing disbarment from the Law Society of Zimbabwe over a series of professional misconducts.

Nyandoro, a lawyer by profession, has been reported to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) over a raft of allegations relating to professional misconduct.

He is expected to go for a disciplinary hearing before the disciplinary ethics committee in one of the cases.

The party's inaugural elective congress will be held next month and Mr Nyandoro will battle it out with Mr Nelson Mashizha, Mr Hamadziripi Dube, Ms Petronella Musarurwa and Mr David Butau for the big post of secretary-general.

In an interview on Friday, LSZ secretary Mr Edward Mapara confirmed that the society was seized with many complaints against Mr Nyandoro.

"There are a number of complaints against him which are being processed," said Mr Mapara. "We are investigating and if there is prima facie evidence, we refer to disciplinary ethics committee. I am aware that there is one case which is now before the DEC."

In October last year, Mr Nyandoro appeared in court accused of conniving with a Harare woman to sell a non-existent residential stand to two desperate home seekers.

Mr Nyandoro and Ms Pauline Gutsa appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court facing fraud charges.

Mr Nyandoro, also a senior partner at Hamunakwadi, Nyandoro law firm, applied for stay of proceedings pending a determination on his application for review at the High Court.

Charges against Mr Nyandoro arose in August 2014, when Mr Paddington Ruhora was looking for a residential stand to buy.

His friend only identified as Freddy referred him to Mr Nyandoro and Ms Gutsa.

It is alleged that Mr Ruhora approached the pair to get finer details and they explained to him.

Mr Ruhora was interested in buying the stand and the pair convinced him that his money would be safely kept by Mr Nyandoro. It is alleged Mr Ruhora believed the residential stand was genuine and gave Mr Nyandoro $4 000 as part payment.

Using the same modus operandi, Ms Gutsa and Mr Nyandoro convinced another home seeker, Mr Lewis Bangomwe, to pay for the same stand.

On August 29, 2014 Mr Bangomwe paid $300 administration fee and another $1 000 on December 24.

It is alleged that he paid another $2 000 on January 5.

The court heard that Mr Ruhora and Mr Bangomwe were separately allocated stand No.11024 Glen Norah A in December 2014 and promised that development for the stand was in progress.

It is further alleged that no development took place and when Mr Ruhora visited the stand in March 2015, he found another person occupying it.

Mr Ruhora inquired with Ms Gutsa who professed ignorance.

The court heard that Mr Ruhora verified with the City of Harare and was advised that the stand was non-existent.

Mr Bangomwe lost $7 300, while Mr Ruhora lost $4 000 and nothing was recovered.