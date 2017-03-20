Botswana: Khama Applauds Residents

Borotsi — President Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama Khama says he is happy that residents of Borotsi took advantage of the previous rains and ploughed their fields.

President Khama also thanked the Village Development Committee (VDC) for the presents of watermelons and gourds.

Speaking at Borotsi where he hosted the elderly on March 18, President Khama said gifts from VDC showed that residents had a good harvest.

President Khama also served the elderly and children of Borotsi, some soup and bread.

He also donated some items to some disadvantaged members of the village.

He told residents that he was delighted to know that they regarded him as part of them, adding that it was not the first time he visited Borotsi.

President Khama said he always came to Borotsi as he went to his ploughing field but the villagers did not have the opportunity to see him.

He said it was high time that he interacted with residents.

President Khama was responding to Kgosi Fokotsang Thabakanaka's sentiments that they did not see him as an outsider but as a resident because he had a home there.

He sent messages of condolences to Chadibe residents after the death of their chief, Kgosi Asekeng Rabojang.

President Khama further donated a chair to Kgosi Thabakanaka, 30 chairs for use by residents at kgotla gatherings, 54 blankets to the elderly and destitute, 10 solar-powered lights which would be distributed by the VDC to some of the villagers who did not have electricity in their homes, 10 Bibles to pastors of different churches, a football kit to the village team and food hampers.

Earlier, Kgosi Thabakanaka thanked President Khama for encouraging Batswana to pray for the rainfall.

He said the rain ultimately fell and they ploughed.

He commended him for encouraging Batswana to also thank God for the rains.

Kgosi Thabakanaka thanked government for upgrading his village, which now had a Kgosi and also requested that kgotla offices be extended.

He however, raised a concern about shortage of accommodation for public officers.

Councillor for Chadibe/Borotsi ward, Mr Gabautlwe Maboka said President Khama was compassionate and caring about Batswana because he always shared with them whatever he had.

In other issues, Cllr Maboka said they had registered cases of Malaria in the constituency, and so far, one death had occurred at Letoreng village.

BOPA