Somalia: Mutinous SNA Forces Seize Major Roads in Buloburte

Mutinous Somali forces demanding salary have captured major streets in Buloburte located in Hiiraan region of central Somalia on Saturday, according to the residents. The Somali military commanders in the town said the newly trained forces were angered after the Somali federal government has failed to pay their regular payments for months.
This is the second time that the federal government soldiers staged mutiny since the election of Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo as the president of Somalia last February. Separately, a government soldier was reported to have shot dead a driver of rickshaw in Beledweyne city, the provincial capital of Hiiraan following a dispute over illegal money.