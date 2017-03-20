Somalia: AU Chairman Arrives in Mogadishu On Official Visit

A high-level delegation led by the newly elected African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat has on Saturday arrived in Somali Capital Mogadishu on official visit.

On arrival, the AU's chief Moussa Faki Mahamat was cordially welcomed at Aden Adde International Airport by the Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan ALi Kheyre, sources said.

Mahamat is holding talks with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and PM Hassan Ali Kheyre at the country's presidential Palace in Mogadishu.

According to the reports, the AU chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat is likely to discuss with Somali leaders on the biting drought and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).