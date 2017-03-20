18 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkey Will Open Its Military Base in Somalia in April

Tagged:

Related Topics

According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, the Turkish Army will train Somalia troops and troops from other African countries at the base, which has been under construction near Somalia's airport in Mogadishu since March 2015.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and General Staff's Chief Gen. Hulusi Akar are expected to take part in the official opening ceremony, which is due to take place in April.

The construction costs reportedly make up $50 million. About 500 soldiers will be able to train at the same time, the base occupies 400 hectares and includes three military schools, dormitories and depots.

Somalia has been mired in an armed conflict with Islamist militants for about two decades.

The crisis has significantly undermined the positions of the country's government within the country's territory and made it rely on foreign assistance, with Turkey being one of the main investors and aid providers.

Somalia

Somali President to Visit Country

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo will make his first state visit to Kenya on Thursday, official said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.