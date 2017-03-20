Somalia: Turkey Will Open Its Military Base in Somalia in April

According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, the Turkish Army will train Somalia troops and troops from other African countries at the base, which has been under construction near Somalia's airport in Mogadishu since March 2015.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and General Staff's Chief Gen. Hulusi Akar are expected to take part in the official opening ceremony, which is due to take place in April.

The construction costs reportedly make up $50 million. About 500 soldiers will be able to train at the same time, the base occupies 400 hectares and includes three military schools, dormitories and depots.

Somalia has been mired in an armed conflict with Islamist militants for about two decades.

The crisis has significantly undermined the positions of the country's government within the country's territory and made it rely on foreign assistance, with Turkey being one of the main investors and aid providers.