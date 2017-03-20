20 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: EEDC Begins Installation of Pre-Paid Meters On Transformers

By Emeka Mamah

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Commission, EEDC, has started the installation of pre- paid meters on transformers across the South-East zone to curtail incidences of over-billing bulk consumers.

Head, Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Eze, made this known while responding to enquiries by Vanguard on the non-provision of pre-paid meters for individual consumers or residential houses.

Eze said: "Some communities that opted for bulk billing usually contest and complain about the bills issued to them at the end of the month.

"As a result of this, their transformer is metered as that is the only way their energy consumption can be captured or measured.

"However, metering of our customers (maximum demand and individual residential) is currently going on across our franchise area.

"It is also important to know that with the wide metering gap inherited and the huge funding needed to close this gap, there is no way all unmetered customers within our network can be metered all at once but the good thing is that we are committed to closing this gap gradually."

