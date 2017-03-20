Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), a local fuel importation company on Friday donated assorted medical equipments worth K5 million to Ntchisi District Hospital to improve the quality of health service at the hospital.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the equipments, PIL General Manager, Enwell Kadango said his company place special emphasis on supporting health facilities particularly those in hard to reach areas as they continue to disproportionately affected by inadequate or scarcity of medical resources.

"Our company understands that in the country, most communities have the challenge on inadequate health facilities yet the demand is usually very high especially in public hospitals," he said.

He said the donation is part of its Social Corporate Responsibility inorder to assist government's efforts to improve the lives of its citizens.

The hospital alone serves a population of over 300,000 people and surrounding districts of Dowa, Kasungu and Nkhota kota.

In his acceptance remarks, Hospital Administrator John Bosco Baluti said the equipments received will go a long way in assisting people of the district and surrounding areas.

"We were experiencing a lot of problems to effectively serve patients as most of our equipments are old. This donation will greatly improve the quality of care we give to people," he said.

He therefore urged other companies to emulate the good gesture shown by PIL in complimenting government's effort to save lives of people in the country.

Some of the medical equipment donated include Pulse Oximeter, High Blood Pressure machine, Oxygen Concentrators, Nebulizing machines, steam sterilizer, Vacuum Extractors and PVC mattresses among others.