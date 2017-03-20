20 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: 20 Dead At Kintampo Waterfalls

Photo: Ghana Star
Ghanaians are waking up this morning to the tragic news that 20 people (maybe more) were killed in a freak accident at the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo Region. The accident is reported to have occurred on Sunday after a tree fell from the top of the waterfall, crushing revelers and tourists below.

On Sunday evening there were reports that some people were still trapped under the tree. The dead and injured, were mostly students, who went to the site in different groups. Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Catherine Afeku, issued a statement late Sunday night consoling victims’ families.

”We extend our condolences to the families of the dead and pray for the injured who have been rushed to the Kintampo and Techiman General Hospitals,” Madam Afeku’s statement said.

