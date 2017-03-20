20 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cricket - Exceptional Effort From Comeback Kings Hands South Africa Series Lead Against New Zealand

South Africa did what they do best in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington: they clawed their way out of a hole. But they did so with three central figures who paint an interesting picture of the future trajectory of this team. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

When South Africa stuttered to 94 for six in response to New Zealand's 268 all out in their first innings, those fans brave enough to have braced the time zone divide could have been forgiven if they had turned their televisions off and gone back to bed.

"They have the runs, the other team must still get them" - wise words often uttered by parents in cricket-loving households never seemed more prophetic.

But here's the thing about cricket: it's a funny old game and it can change drastically and dramatically from one ball to the next, from over to session, from one day to the next and from one era to another.

In the second Test against New Zealand, South Africa went from staring down the barrel to winning inside three days. An extraordinary turnaround, engineered through Quinton de Kock's aggression, Temba Bavuma's persistence and Keshav Maharaj's ingenuity, scripted a narrative that not...

