Zimbabwe: Cheetahs Win Vic Falls Sevens

ZIMBABWE are the inaugural winners of the Kwese Sports Victoria Falls Sevens after they defeated Namibia 24-7 in an exciting Cup final at Victoria Falls Primary School yesterday.

It was an incredible end to the tournament which saw coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba's Cheetahs only concede just one try during the entire tournament.

In the final Cheetahs scored four tries and two conversions on their way to victory.

Takudzwa Chieza scored the first try in the second minute, pouncing on a loose ball to plant the ball over the line and skipper Hilton Mudariki added the extra two points with a successful conversion kick.

Stephen Hunduza chipped in with the second try.

Namibian skipper Nandivatu Karuuombe gave his team some hope when he scored a try two minutes after the break which was converted by Jandre du Toit.

Zimbabwe got their third try two minutes later, veteran Gardner Nechironga going over but Mudariki saw his conversion going wide off the posts.

Nelson Madida, one of the outstanding players making their Cheetahs debut, finished a fine display over the two days when he powered his way over the line to score the fourth try for Zimbabwe.

"It's an amazing feeling, we have worked really hard, we started with a very tough camp, coach Gidza came in with a new game plan, the boys had to adapt to a new game and I am happy with how we performed today," said Mudariki.

"It was a tough final, we knew they were going to come out and they wanted us and we just had to stick to our structure, stick to what we know, we scored some fantastic tries today."

Nyamutsamba said it was a tough tourney.

"We knew that it was going to be tough from day one but I am so glad that the boys dig deep and played well all the way to the final.

"We knew Namibia would be very physical and they have got strong big players and our game plan was simple, to keep the ball because we know that in a game of sevens as long as you have got the ball the other team cannot play so we managed to keep the ball," said Nyamutsamba.

Both teams were handed their medals at a presentation party which included Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Nyararai Sibanda, Kwese Sports chief executive Jeroen Oerlemans, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Recreation Godfrey Chipare as well as Sports and Recreation Commission board member Clement Mukwasi.