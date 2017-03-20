18 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: JLP - Commitment to Dialogue Outcomes Top Priority of National Accord Government

Khartoum — The Political Secretary of the National Justice and Liberation Party, Issa Mustafa Al-Amin has outlined that the top priorities of the forthcoming National Accord Government are implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue, continuation of political reconciliation and contacting of the opponents and the armed forces to convince them to join the national dialogue.

Mustafa added in press statement that the national accord government should concentrate on improvement of external relations on regional and international levels.

He noted that the participation in the forthcoming government should be based on the standards worked out by the Higher Committee which is chaired by the President of the Republic.

Sudan

