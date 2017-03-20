18 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Deputy Chairman of NC in South Kordofan - Resignation of Al-Helou Affirms the Disturbance Engulfs Ranks of the North Sector

Khartoum, 18-3-2017 (SUNA) - The head of the National Congress of South Kordofan State, Hadi Osman Ando, explained that the resignation of Abdulaziz al-Helu from the leadership of the People's Movement confirms the extent of the disturbance overwhelming the northern sector and the divergence of political positions between its leadership on the issue of peace Noting that these positions led some of the leaders to take positions contrary to what they have been supporting for long periods.

Ando said in a statement to SUNA that the SPLM is back on track because dialogue is the only way to resolve the issues. He added that the continuation of the North Sector and the withdrawal of confidence from its President and Secretary General is a trend towards a positive path leading to a comprehensive peace. (Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile), as well as the awareness of some leaders of South Kordofan in the ranks of the People's Movement and their backing up for the right track and may reveal the methods and conspiracies used by the leaders of the Movement.

The NC official added that the stances of a number of leaders of the northern sector support the government's position in the peace process and supports the positive steps taken by the government regarding the release of 259 POWs.

Sudan

