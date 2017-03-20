18 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Govt Blames Saudi Led Coalition for Airstrikes That Killed 42 Somali Migrants

Somalia government on Saturday blamed the Saudi led coalition for the killing of 42 Somali migrants off the Yemeni coast Speaking to the Somalia News Agency SONNA state TV Foreign Affairs Minister Abdusalam Omer demanded answers from Saudi Arabia and Yemen

"We hold the government of Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the coalition responsible for the killing of 42 refugees in Yemen" Omer said Some 21 migrants aboard the boat that was carrying 140 plus migrants from Somalia to Sudan were wounded

"They must give dignified burial to the dead treat the wounded and contact their relatives" Omer said Apache helicopter hit the boat near the Al Hudeibiyah port controlled by the Shiite Houthi rebels

The news of the killings has received a lot of condemnation from Somalis in Somalia and the diaspora Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Gulf states have been waging a war against the rebels to back President Hadi.

