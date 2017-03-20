20 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Fr O'malley Dies - Catholic Priest With Far-Reaching Influence in Malawi Democracy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zawadi Chilunga

First president of Malawi's multi-party democracy Bakili Muluzi on Sunday mourned the death of Fr. Patrick O'Malley, a Catholic priest who played a significant role in the development of multiparty democracy in Malawi.

O'Malley, an Irish Catholic humanitarian priest, who served in Malawi during his active priesthood for a long time, died in Ireland at his retiring home.

"He was an extraordinary person. I deeply mourn his death," said Muluzi.

"He was very instrumental in the fight against one party dictatorship. He and many of us worked very closely to champion democracy. He was deported by then ruling MCP government," said Muluzi.

The former president said Fr O'Malley book 'Living Dangerously' is one of his best collections.

In the book, the Catholic priest acknowledged the financial support Muluzi personally gave to the multiparty advocates especially when they wanted the famous anonymous letters and pamphlets advocating for democracy to reach every corner of Malawi.

"Fr O'Malley's death is a very sad occasion," said Muluzi who conveyed his condolences to the Catholic Church.

Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Secretary General Fr Henry Saindi.

"ECM received the death of Fr O'Malley with a sense of shock," he said.

Fr O'Malley was appointed Malawi's honorary consular of Malawi in Ireland in the early 2000 by Muluzi helped the Malawi community in Ireland in many pursuits such as being a mediator for Malawian students and various college owners in Ireland and on immigration matters.

In 1992, when Malawians demonstrated against the Malawi Congress Party under the iron rule of late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda's regime for the ill-treatment of the Catholic Bishops and for the arrest of the militant freedom fighter the late Chakufwa Chihana after they had released a scathing but truthful 'Pastoral Letter' condemning the government's poor human rights record, Father O'Malley who was among activists fueling the wind of change in Malawi was ordered to leave the country within 24 hours by authorities because of what he said to students in one of his sermons.

Malawi

Electoral Commission Urged to Do More Awareness

Senior Chief Kanduku of Mwanza says demarcation of wards and constituencies can only be meaningful if voters are aware… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.