20 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Needs to Shape Up, Say Chakwera - Extends an Olive Branch to MCP 'Rebels'

By Alfred Chauwa

Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarous Chakwera has called for what he calls mental revolution, saying citizens should stop accepting things that are wrong.

Chakwera was speaking on Sunday at a political rally at Msalura Primary School ground in Salima where he also appealed to party dissidents to join hands and rebuild MCP.

"Its time Malawians should rise up against things like Cashgate which has become a norm, where everybody helps themselves with tax funds," said Chakwera.

He said Malawians should not accept leaders put in power who are turning to be thieves .

"We are talking about such things as maizegate and we have a President that is pacive even after inquiries have been made and recommendations made.

"Malawi needs to shape up, we need a mental revolution that condemns evil, stealing and make sure we move on the right path," said Chakwera.

During the rally, Chakwera appealed to people who had differences with the party to come back and asked MCP supporters to welcome the returnees and new members.

Chakwera said he cannot afford to fight to battles with and external.

"Let's build the party,together, let's fight corruption and hunger together and improve social economic and political situation in the country," he said.

"We have an open-door policy," he stressed.

Speaking earlier, Lakeshore Regional Chairman, Augustine Chidzanja sent an appeal to Chakwera to come and run the Salima Central Constituency which .

During the rally, Chidzanja declared the constituency vacant saying the seating Member of Parliament Felix Jumbe rebelled against the party leadership.

