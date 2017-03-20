10 March 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Zambia's Women Boxers Battle Social Norms

Zambian women are increasingly taking up boxing, in part because they are inspired by World Boxing Council bantamweight champion Catherine Phiri.

Until 2010, women could not register as professional boxers. Now, they fill gyms.

"It used to be that us girls would have to stay home and [do domestic] chores," Phiri told Al Jazeera. "I used to tell myself, 'I'm the best. I can even do more. I can do more than others.'"

In the coming weeks, Phiri, Africa's first female WBC champion, will have to defend her title.

Al Jazeera's Andy Richardson reports from the capital, Lusaka.

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

