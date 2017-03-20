19 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Southern Africa: SADC Summit Roars Into Life, Calls for Unity

Tagged:

Related Topics

Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, Swaziland Prime Minister, Dr Barnaba Sibusiso Dlamini (centre) and President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma (third left), follow proceeding of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government (SADC) meeting in Mbabane, Swaziland yesterday. (Photo by VPO)

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government kicked off in Mbabane, Swaziland yesterday, with the SADC Chairman, King Mswati III of Swaziland calling for oneness and unity in the implementation of human development projects by member states.

At the meeting, Vice- President Samia Suluhu Hassan represented President John Magufuli.

The Tanzanian delegation in Mbabane also includes the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, Minister for Trade, Industries and Investment, Charles Mwijage, Zanzibar Minister of Trade, Industries and Marketing, Ambassador Amina Salum Ali and the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Aziz Mlima.

The heads of state were expected to discuss various issues pertaining to the strengthening of the Community especially in education, infrastructure, market for goods, defence and security as well as involving the private sector in all implementation levels of development within the Community.

The summit was also scheduled to discuss the Report of the Ministerial Task Force on Regional Economic Integration: Industrialisation and Regional Economic Integration. In his opening remarks King Mswati underscored the need for SADC member states to put strategies in place that would bring development to people in the region.

"If we join hands as member states in the implementation of various development projects, I am sure unemployment and poverty will go down in our countries, he added.

The SADC Chairman insisted that for the Community's member states to strengthen economic activities, it was important to have a strategic plan to develop and put up more industries because the member states were rich in natural resources including minerals, livestock and tourism.

The summit was preceded by a meeting of experts from member states and Council of Ministers.

Southern Africa

Police Arrest 17 Men for Sexual Harassment

Malawi Police have confirmed 17 men have been arrested towards the inhumane and humiliating treatment of a woman in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.