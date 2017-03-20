18 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Tokwe Mukosi Flood Victims to Get Compensation Before 2018 Elections, Mahofa

GOVERNMENT will finally pay off villagers displaced by the Tokwe Mukosi Dam in Chivi before the next year's general elections, Masvingo provincial affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa has said.

Speaking at a Zanu PF rally in Rutenga, Mwenezi recently, Mahofa said government is now prepared to bring the issue of victims' compensation to finality.

"The government is soon going to compensate the remaining Tokwe Mukosi flood victims.

"We want people to vote in the right way when they have received their compensation in full," Mahofa said.

Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, who is also the minister of local government confirmed the development and said the issue was would be discussed at the next politburo meeting.

Kasukuwere also added that government had come up with a plan to set aside some 26 hectares of land around Tokwe Mukosi dam to be allocated to some of the displaced villagers.

"We are going to deal with the issue in our next politburo meeting.

"We also want 26 hectors of land around the dam to benefit locals to start their own irrigation schemes and first preference is going to be given to these people who were displaced," Kasukuwere said.

Some 18,000 families were moved in Chivi South to allow the construction of Tokwe Mukosi Dam some four years ago, and of that number, about 2,000 have yet to be compensated for homes destroyed during construction.

