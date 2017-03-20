South Africa: 'Tough' Debut for Sharks' Rookie Flyhalf

Spare a thought for 20-year-old Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

The flyhalf was given the biggest moment of his professional career on Saturday when he made his Super Rugby debut for the Sharks against the Kings in Durban.

Wearing the No 10 jersey, it was supposed to be a day to remember for the SA U-20 product.

Instead, it was a debut that he will want to forget as soon as possible.

In his defence, the whole Sharks side was poor on the night as they stuttered to a 19-17 win over the lowly Kings, but Janse van Rensburg was as poor as anyone.

He had a clearance kick charged down by Kings No 8 Ruaan Lerm in the first half that led to a try while he struggled to take any control of the game.

"I think it was tough. It wasn't easy for him," Sharks coach Robert du Preez said of Janse van Rensburg's debut.

"We couldn't get the forward dominance and set piece dominance that we were looking for so it was a tough one. I think he would have learnt a lot from his debut."

The Sharks did look a far better side once substitute flyhalf Garth April took to the field, and with Innocent Radebe also waiting in the wings it is hard to see Janse van Rensburg getting backed against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

"I thought Garth played really well,"Du Preez said.

Fullback Curwin Bosch is another option for the Sharks at No 10.

Playing at fullback on Saturday, the 19-year-old landed a monster penalty from inside his own half to put the Sharks in the lead and ultimately give them the win. It was a moment that further enhanced Bosch's ever-improving reputation.

"That kick just showed that he is a class act and he can handle that type of pressure," Du Preez said.

But, despite the win, Du Preez was naturally not happy.

"We made so many handling errors where we were so good in the previous game (Waratahs)," he said.

"It's almost like we've gone a step backwards, but I'm confident that the boys will be back against the Cheetahs."

