20 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Body of Man Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon Not Yet Found

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The body of the man who jumped into Lagos Lagoon on Sunday evening is yet to be found, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

A man identified simply as Orji had on Sunday evening jumped into the Lagos Lagoon after being driven to the Third Mainland bridge by his driver.

Mr. Orji, identified as a medical doctor, reportedly ordered his driver to pull over, dropped off his Nissan SUV car with regstration number LND 476 EE and jumped into the lagoon.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. around Adekunle axis of the Third Mainland bridge.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, had said the vehicle and the driver have been taken to Adeniji Adele Police Station for further investigations. ‎ When PREMIUM TIMES contacted LASEMA's general manager, Adesina Tiamiyu, on Monday morning, he said that the body of Mr. Orji had not been found.

He, however, added that the agency had instructed people around the vicinity to alert its officials once they notice any dead body float above the water.

"The agency would be on a Radio Nigeria FM station by 12, as well as Television Continental, TVC, and the Lagos State Television, LTV, by 6pm today to throw more light on the incident," the LASEMA boss said.

He also assured members of the public that all hands are on deck to recover the man's body.

